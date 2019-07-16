McDonald's Franchise Draws EEOC Suit Over Beard Policy

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit a Florida McDonald’s franchisee with a lawsuit Tuesday claiming the company discriminated against a Hasidic Jew when it refused to hire him because he would not shave his beard. The EEOC says Chalfont & Associates Group Inc., which owns multiple McDonald’s restaurants in central Florida, violated federal law when it denied applicant Morteza Javadi a position as a part-time maintenance worker at its Longwood, Florida, location because of his religious beliefs. Javadi was told during his interview that McDonald’s grooming policy requires that he be clean shaven, according to the suit. He told the hiring...

