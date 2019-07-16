Trump’s New Asylum Rule 'Unlawful,' 'Cruel,' Nonprofits Say

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s move on Monday to strip asylum eligibility from migrants trying to enter the U.S. through a country besides their own is an “unlawful effort to undermine” the U.S. asylum system, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court. A group of immigrant- and refugee-minded nonprofits — backed by attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Center for Constitutional Rights — is fighting the interim final rule, put forward by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice, that would in effect prevent non-Mexicans from seeking asylum...

