Ex-Avenatti Client Sues Insurer Over Seized Jet

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A former client of Michael Avenatti asked a California court Tuesday to force Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. to pay up on a $10 million policy that purportedly covered a private jet seized as part of a criminal case against the embattled attorney. Avenatti’s former client William Parrish says Starr told him the plane may not be covered, since it was seized as part of a federal criminal case charging Avenatti with evading taxes and bilking his clients. Authorities say Avenatti used money stolen from clients to help fund part of the plane purchase. But Parrish, who is suing as himself...

