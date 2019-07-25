Legal Malpractice And The Entire Controversy Doctrine

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- At the conclusion of a case, a client will often have outstanding legal fees due for services rendered by the attorney in the underlying action. Most of the time, payment arrangements are eventually worked out. Sometimes they are not. In those instances, most attorneys are reluctant to initiate legal proceedings against their former clients to collect the outstanding fees, viewing it as an approach of last resort. However, even before being able to pursue same, an attorney in New Jersey is obligated to advise the client of his or her opportunity to request fee arbitration, a program implemented by the New...

