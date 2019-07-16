Workers Sue Yale Over Wellness Program's Fines

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A trio of Yale University workers sued the school in Connecticut federal court Tuesday over its employee wellness program’s $1,300 per year fine for nonparticipants, saying the penalty places the program in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act. The ADA and GINA require disclosure of medical and genetic information in work settings to be voluntary, the workers said, and Yale’s practice of forcing roughly 5,000 union members and their spouses to submit this data or pay a $1,300 fine violates these laws. “Yale’s $1,300 fine, which Yale deducts directly from employees’ paychecks in $25...

