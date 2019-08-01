Mobile Emissions Sources May Face More CAA Citizen Suits

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- On June 12, 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its seven enforcement and compliance assurance priority areas for fiscal years 2020-2023. One of these national compliance initiatives includes “stopping aftermarket defeat devices for vehicles and engines.” Specifically, the EPA expressed that it will have a focus on reducing aftermarket defeat device manufacture, sale and installation across vehicle types. Meanwhile, a recent case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah has the potential to broaden the reach of citizen suits concerning defeat devices under the Clean Air Act. The court permitted a group, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, or UPHE,...

