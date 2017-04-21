Ill. Atty Sanctioned For 'Baseless' Defamatory Claims

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ordered sanctions against former marketing company employees and their attorney for bringing allegedly “baseless” defamation counterclaims against the outfit's CEO after they were accused of misappropriating trade secrets. The former employees, who left Segerdahl Corp. to work for a rival, accused Segerdahl’s CEO of stating on a company conference call that they were “criminals” who “were going to jail.” But U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman ruled Tuesday there was no evidence to support the defamation allegations and said the employees’ lawyer should have dropped the counterclaims much sooner than he did. The judge said solo attorney...

