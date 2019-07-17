EU Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon Sales Practices

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 11:50 AM BST) -- The European Union launched an investigation on Wednesday into how Amazon uses sensitive data collected from merchants over concerns the online giant is restricting competition, in the watchdog's latest probe into big tech. The European Commission is probing whether information Amazon takes from independent retailers selling goods online violates competition rules. (iStock) The European Commission said it is looking into whether information the company takes from independent retailers selling goods in the online marketplace violates competition rules against abusing dominance in the market and engaging in anti-competitive agreements. The EU's antitrust watchdog said it will probe Amazon's contracts with sellers, which give...

