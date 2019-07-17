Google Fights Bid For Consumer Suit Over Snooping Claims

Law360, London (July 17, 2019, 6:17 PM BST) -- Google urged an appellate court Wednesday to reject a multibillion-pound privacy suit brought by a consumer rights activist against the tech giant, arguing that the iPhone users at the heart of the claim are not entitled to damages under U.K. law. Google LLC has pushed back on attempts by Richard Lloyd, the former executive director of consumer rights group Which?, to reinstate his lawsuit alleging that the company unlawfully bypassed default iPhone privacy settings and placed tracking cookies on Apple Inc.'s Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012. Antony White QC, counsel for Google, told the Court of Appeal that...

