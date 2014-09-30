Kazakhstan Says It Has No US Assets For $500M Award

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Kazakhstan has urged a D.C. federal court to halt two Moldovan energy investors from seeking information they say is needed to collect a half-billion-dollar arbitral award against the country, arguing their efforts are "burdensome" and irrelevant because it has no attachable U.S. assets. The approximately $506 million award in question was won by Anatolie Stati and his son Gabriel Stati after Kazakhstan seized their petroleum operations in the country in 2010. The D.C. Circuit confirmed the award earlier this year, after the court rejected arguments that the award had been procured through fraud, and now the Statis are trying to track down...

