Carpatsky Cleared To Gather Asset Info Over $147M Award

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Ukrainian company's efforts to nix requests for information about its assets at home failed Wednesday, with a Texas federal judge saying U.S.-based Carpatsky Petroleum Corp. is entitled to round up the details necessary to decide the best way to collect a $147 million arbitral award. Senior U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller rejected OJSC Ukrnafta's motion to quash subpoenas issued to third parties like oilfield services companies Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger Ltd., concluding that Carpatsky's requests are reasonably tailored to help the company get what it's owed under a favorable judgment. "The court has considered all of these arguments and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS