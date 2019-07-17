Davis Polk-Led Gaming Biz DouYu Racks Up $775M IPO

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Chinese gaming-focused streaming platform DouYu International Holdings hit the U.S. market with a $775 million initial public offering Wednesday, the day after the Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP-led company priced shares at the low end of its range. DouYu served up about 67 million American depositary shares at $11.50 apiece, pricing its offering at the bottom of its $11.50 to $14 per share guidelines. The company itself is offering about 45 million shares — approximately 66% of the whole offering — while existing shareholders will reap the proceeds of the remainder, the company said in a statement. Underwriters for the offering...

