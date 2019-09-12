Esformes Gets 20 Years In Miami Health Care Fraud

Law360, Miami (September 12, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for his conviction in what the U.S. Department of Justice billed as the largest health care fraud case it has ever prosecuted. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. handed down the sentence at the end of a six-hour hearing before a packed courtroom in Miami. Prosecutors had asked for a prison term of at least 30 years, but the judge settled on a penalty within guidelines of about 19½ years to 24½ years based in part on his finding that the scheme caused Medicare and Medicaid...

