Ruling Leaves Door Open For Esformes Life Sentence

Law360, Miami (August 12, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge left the door open Monday for a lifelong prison term for convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes, siding with the government over a key issue on how he will calculate the sentencing guidelines. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. ruled at the end of a hearing in Miami that he will follow guidelines based on an underlying offense of health care fraud when sentencing Esformes for money laundering next month, rejecting the defense's argument that he should follow a different set of criteria based on Esformes paying and receiving kickbacks for patient referrals. "I think the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS