FERC Keeps Up LNG Approvals Despite Climate Concerns

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a Kinder Morgan-backed liquefied natural gas export project, continuing what's become a regular pattern of overruling concerns from Democratic commissioners that the agency is falling short in its climate change analysis of such projects. FERC's issuance of a construction certificate for the Kinder Morgan-backed Gulf LNG Liquefaction project in Mississippi on Tuesday is the fifth LNG project commissioners have greenlighted since February. Once again, Democratic Commissioner Cheryl LaFleur broke a potential deadlock among FERC's current complement of four commissioners by siding with her two Republican colleagues, Chairman Neil Chatterjee and Commissioner Bernard McNamee. FERC measured...

