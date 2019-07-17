IOC Erred In Focus On State-Sponsored Russia Doping Theory

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Last week, the Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS, published an arbitral award reversing the 2017 decision of the International Olympic Committee that excluded Vitaly Mutko, who was the minister of sport during the Winter Olympics in Sochi and is now a deputy prime minister of Russia, “from any participation in all future Olympic Games.” Although the reversal was on technical grounds, the documents that formed the grounds of the opinion reveal deep flaws in the process — ongoing since 2015 — of disciplining individuals for alleged state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes. The technical grounds for the award are not subtle: (1) that Mutko was not subject to...

