Pa. High Court Greenlights Pittsburgh Paid Sick Leave Law

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh ordinance requiring employers to give workers paid sick leave was revived Wednesday when a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court concluded the ordinance wasn't trumped by a separate statute limiting local actions that burden employers. The majority found in its opinion that the city's Paid Sick Days Act wasn't precluded by the so-called business exclusion in the state's Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law, which applies to municipalities — such as Pittsburgh — that have adopted home rule. According to the opinion, the exclusion forbids those municipalities from placing duties or requirements on businesses except where they have been expressly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS