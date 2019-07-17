ITC Set To Keep Chinese Steel Nail Duties In Place

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that removing tariffs on Chinese steel nails will disrupt the American market, according to a notice set to be published Thursday in the Federal Register. The ITC's ruling, issued on July 12, concludes an expedited review initiated in early June of an anti-dumping duty order of steel nails imported from China, which had been up for a five-year sunset review to determine whether revoking the order would lead to a continuation of unfair trade practices. Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Irving A. Williamson, Meredith M. Broadbent, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein and Jason E. Kearns...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS