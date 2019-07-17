No Need To Reopen 21st Century Ch. 11, Doctors Say

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A group of ex-21st Century Oncology doctors embroiled in a dispute with the bankrupt cancer treatment chain is asking a New York bankruptcy court to reject the company's proposed adversary action against them. The doctors asked the court to reject 21st Century's motion to amend the order reopening its Chapter 11 case to allow the chain to file an adversary action quashing their antitrust claims, saying the issues being raised are either moot or being tried in other courts and that some of the evidence being presented is from privileged attorney-client communications. Ex-21st Century oncologists Arie Pablo Dosoretz, Amy Fox, James...

