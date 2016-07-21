Nursing Home Mogul Esformes To Face Sentencing In Sept.

Law360, Miami (July 17, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday set a September sentencing date for Miami nursing home mogul Philip Esformes, who was convicted on charges of kickbacks, money laundering, bribery and obstruction of justice related to an alleged $450 million health care fraud scheme. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. set a two-day sentencing hearing for Sept. 11 and 12 for Esformes, who has been in custody since his arrest in July 2016 and faces potentially decades in prison. The parties will also meet Aug. 12 for legal arguments on what the sentencing guidelines range should be. Prosecutors accused Esformes of fraudulently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS