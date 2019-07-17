NLRB GC Asks Board To Nix Precedent Shielding Union Rat

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's top attorney has asked the board to reverse an agency judge's ruling that an electrical workers' union didn't violate federal labor law by erecting an inflatable rat outside a Philadelphia hotel, teeing up a possible shift by the board's Republican majority on unions' protest rights. The inflatable rat known as "Scabby the Rat," is used by labor union workers to strike and protest working conditions and benefits in the west side of Manhattan by Hudson Yards. NLRB General Counsel Peter Robb on Tuesday filed exceptions to Administrative Law Judge Robert Giannasi's May ruling that the Scabby...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS