Not Enough Proof For $24M Construction Ruling, Panel Says

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Florida's Third District threw out a $24 million judgment Wednesday against the principal of the developer of a Tampa-area condominium project, saying the evidence failed to establish that he had not met requirements to be discharged from his personal guaranty of a construction loan. The appeals panel had previously issued a ruling in favor of plaintiff Harborside Suites LLC, which was assigned the $41 million loan after the developer defaulted on it. But after scrutinizing the evidence on rehearing, the judges found that, despite evidence suggesting defendant Michael Rosen met requirements entitling him to a release, the trial court apparently granted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS