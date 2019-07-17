Ariad Exec's Ex Asks 1st Circ. To Nix Insider Trade Conviction

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The ex-husband of a former Ariad Pharmaceuticals executive asked the First Circuit on Wednesday to reverse his insider trading conviction, claiming evidence was erroneously admitted or ignored to show he misused confidential information from meetings his then-wife had with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Harold Altvater, a physician based in Massachusetts, claimed that U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, who handed down his 18-month prison sentence in January, abused the court’s discretion. The judge did this, the brief alleges, by allowing the government to cherry-pick and distort statements Altvater made about selling off his stock in the company’s only marketed...

