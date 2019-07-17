Boeing Taps Feinberg To Administer 737 Crash Victims Fund

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. is dedicating $50 million to families of victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes and has retained Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros of Feinberg Law Offices to oversee and administer the fund, the company said Wednesday. The $50 million is the first portion of the $100 million fund the company announced that it was creating two weeks ago to help families and communities affected by the two crashes. Disposition of the rest is to be announced later. The funds will go toward near-term financial assistance for the victims' families, including living and...

