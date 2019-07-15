Pitt Sues Former Sports Marketing Co. For Withholding $3.6M

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The University of Pittsburgh is taking its former sports marketing company to federal court, alleging that IMG College LLC has withheld more than $3.6 million in payments since the school decided earlier this year not to renew its licensing agreement with the company. In a complaint filed with the Western District of Pennsylvania on Monday, Pittsburgh said IMG was obligated to make an annual royalty payment on June 1, but has refused to do so — even after Pitt's attorneys formally demanded the payment. Under the licensing agreement, IMG has marketing rights for Pitt's athletics program, including privileges to arrange radio broadcasts...

