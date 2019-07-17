Fifth Wall Raises $503M Real Estate Fund, The Largest In LA

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Real estate technology-focused venture capital firm Fifth Wall has raised $503 million for its latest fund, which is now the largest active Los Angeles-area venture capital fund, according to an announcement from the firm Wednesday. The latest fund, which was oversubscribed, is more than twice the size of a fund the firm raised two years ago. Fifth Wall focuses on the property technology, or proptech, space, which has become a growing sector as more real estate firms look to harness the power of technology to achieve greater efficiencies and improve the tenant experience. "As the real estate and technology industries increasingly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS