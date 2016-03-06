Facebook, WhatsApp Score Messaging Patent Victory

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook and its popular messaging platform WhatsApp landed a victory this week when the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated many of the patent claims on electronic messaging held by a competing media company, finding those claims to be unpatentable over prior art. On Tuesday, the PTAB invalidated many of the claims of Patent No. 8,874,677, entitled "Messaging System and Method," held by TriPlay, pertaining to a cross-platform electronic messaging system that addresses the problem of sending messages between electronic devices with different communication protocols and display capabilities. The challenged claims are invalid, the PTAB found in a pair of...

