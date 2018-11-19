Air Ambulance Co. Inks $3M Deal To Ground Overtime Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A helicopter ambulance provider has agreed to pony up $3 million to settle a suit brought on behalf of more than 400 current and former employees who claim the company flouted Kentucky law by not properly paying them overtime. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves on Wednesday granted preliminary approval to the settlement to resolve former Air Evac EMS Inc. flight nurse Jason Peck’s overtime suit, and also conditionally certified a class of 428 current and former workers. The $3 million payment would include $800,000 for attorney fees and also $15,000 for Peck as an incentive award, according to court documents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS