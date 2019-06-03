FTC Facing Qualcomm Alone As Trump Admin. Turns On Case

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The public gulf between the Federal Trade Commission and the rest of the Trump administration widened dramatically Tuesday when the U.S. Departments of Defense and Energy joined the Justice Department to voice direct opposition to the FTC's antitrust win against Qualcomm. Where once it had avoided the merits of the FTC case against Qualcomm's long-standing "no license, no chips" policy, the DOJ is now attacking the underlying case directly as it backs Qualcomm's bid, at the outset of the company's Ninth Circuit appeal, to pause a district court mandate for the company to tear up its allegedly anti-competitive contracts. Disagreements between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS