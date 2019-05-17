Kuwaiti Contractor Seeks Fed Circ. Reversal Of $17.2M Offset

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Kuwait-based logistics contractor urged the Federal Circuit on Tuesday to find that the federal government wrongly withheld roughly $17.2 million from the company to offset purported overpayments under a previous contract, saying a lower court’s contrary decision “imperils the rule of law.” Agility Public Warehousing Co. KSCP blasted a Court of Federal Claims determination that the U.S. had the statutory right to deprive it of money owed under an Iraq War contract because the company had allegedly been overpaid on a separate deal, even though the government wasn’t a party to that agreement. The ruling would give the government “unilateral,...

