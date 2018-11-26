6th Circ. Won't Give Doc Another Shot At NYT Defamation Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday declined to revive an Ohio State University oncology researcher's defamation suit against The New York Times, finding that an article the newspaper published about him containing allegations of scientific misconduct wasn't defamatory. The three-judge panel in its published opinion affirmed the Southern District of Ohio's dismissal of Dr. Carlo Croce's defamation claims against the Times, two reporters and the newspaper's publisher and executive editor. Ultimately, the panel concluded that a reasonable reader wouldn't interpret the March 2017 article at the center of the suit as being defamatory towards Croce. "The article at issue may be unflattering, but...

