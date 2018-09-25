Express Scripts Can't Shake Pa. Records Fee Class Action

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday shot down a bid by Express Scripts to dodge a putative class action over allegedly excessive fees charged to customers for accessing their prescription records, saying the lawsuit raised legitimate questions about whether the company had taken advantage of consumers. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Dodge rejected arguments from Express Scripts Inc. that Joseph Olsavsky had failed to sufficiently claim that the $90 processing fee he was charged for access to his prescription records was objectively unreasonable. "For purposes of a motion to dismiss, plaintiff has sufficiently pleaded that the processing fee term in the contract...

