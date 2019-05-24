Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Flags SG For Comment On Trump Bank Subpoenas

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit asked U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco on Wednesday if he would like to weigh in on President Donald Trump's attempts to block congressional subpoenas seeking his financial records.

The request comes on the same day that the Constitutional Accountability Center, a progressive think tank, asked the federal appellate court to support the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees' effort to make Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. hand over documents related to the Trumps' finances.

While Trump has sued to block the subpoenas, claiming they are coming from political adversaries who want to dig up dirt...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 STATUTES-Other

Date Filed

May 24, 2019

