2nd Circ. Flags SG For Comment On Trump Bank Subpoenas

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit asked U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco on Wednesday if he would like to weigh in on President Donald Trump's attempts to block congressional subpoenas seeking his financial records. The request comes on the same day that the Constitutional Accountability Center, a progressive think tank, asked the federal appellate court to support the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees' effort to make Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. hand over documents related to the Trumps' finances. While Trump has sued to block the subpoenas, claiming they are coming from political adversaries who want to dig up dirt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS