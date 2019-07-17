1 NJ Judge Out, Another Faces Ouster Over Rape Comments

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- One New Jersey judge has stepped down from the bench and another may be leaving amid harsh professional and public criticism over their comments in separate sexual assault cases, according to state Supreme Court orders released Wednesday. The justices instituted formal removal proceedings for Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr., who faced ethics charges after he asked an alleged rape victim if she’d “closed her legs” to fend off the attack. In a separate order, the high court granted the request of Superior Court Judge James G. Troiano, who drew outrage for suggesting a purported attacker’s good college prospects should...

