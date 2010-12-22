CIA Leaker Goes Free Despite Fed Concerns Over Lack Of Job

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A former CIA agent convicted of leaking classified information on U.S. efforts to disrupt Iran's nuclear program was granted an early end to his supervised release Wednesday, despite prosecutors' concern that he is relying on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe rather than getting a job. After 31 months in prison, six months in a halfway house and one year of supervised release, Jeffrey Sterling, who was convicted in 2015 on various counts related to his working as a source with New York Times reporter James Risen, was granted his bid in Virginia federal court to end supervision early Wednesday, according to court records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS