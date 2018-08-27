Asarco Can't Pin Superfund Costs On Union Pacific: 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday shot down Asarco LLC's bid to hold Union Pacific Railroad Co. financially responsible for a portion of the $485 million that the mining company claimed it paid to help clean up a Superfund site in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge's July 2018 decision in favor of Union Pacific, finding that an earlier settlement released Asarco's claim for contribution under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act. The U.S. government determined that Asarco was jointly and severally liable for more than $2 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS