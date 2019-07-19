Corporate Compliance Through The Lens Of Calif. Privacy Law

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 1, 2020, the California Consumer Privacy Act will go into effect, requiring businesses to comply with heightened consumer privacy and personal data restrictions. There are already existing data privacy regulations and practices in place, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which similarly regulates consumer privacy and personal data. Given the continued focus on privacy and data security, is there a way California businesses can work to address overarching compliance while maximizing efforts relative to data privacy? At minimum, companies that have achieved GDPR compliance will understand the steps necessary to organize and store data in a way...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS