Bradley Arant Launches Cannabis Practice Group

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has become the latest large law firm to set up a practice group dedicated to handling legal issues related to the cannabis industry, the firm announced Wednesday. Bradley Arant partners Whitt Steineker and James W. Wright Jr., both based out of the firm’s Birmingham, Alabama, office, will head up the new team. Steineker told Law360 on Thursday that Bradley Arant started up the new practice group in recognition of the fact that there is “a large and growing constellation of legal issues that are implicated by the way cannabis is currently treated under state and federal...

