EOG Settles $12.5 Injury Suit Minutes Before Arguments

Law360, Houston (July 18, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Just 23 minutes before oral arguments, EOG Resources Inc. told a Texas appellate court Thursday afternoon it had reached a settlement in a workplace injury case where it was fighting to avoid a retrial after getting slapped with a $12.5 million verdict. EOG had planned to argue to a panel of justices from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston that because the jury failed to make any liability finding against it — but still assigned it 47% responsibility for the accident that left Taylor Chase Routon injured — the court should have rendered a take-nothing judgment in its favor rather...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS