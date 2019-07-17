Fla. Law Firms Fight Over Who Can Say 'Simon Says'

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Central Florida personal injury law firm Simon Law Group PA launched a trademark infringement suit Wednesday against local competitor Nicholson Injury Law PA over its use of the tagline “Simon Says Justice” in advertisements. Ortavia Simon, who owns Simon Law Group in Maitland, Florida, says he has been using the tagline “Simon Says You Deserve Justice” since 2016 on his firm’s website and on mobile billboards, social media pages, flyers, business cards and brochures. But David Simon Nicholson, whose firm has offices in Maitland and nearby Mount Dora, started using “Simon Says Justice” in July 2018, a few months after incorporating...

