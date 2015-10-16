NY Strip Clubs Mostly Escape Models' TM Claims

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Two New York City strip clubs are largely off the hook in a lawsuit over their use of images of models on social media, after a federal judge ruled most of the women who brought the case weren't famous enough to have trademark rights over their pictures. The models had dubbed themselves "world-renowned professional models" in court filings, but U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Wednesday they hadn't proved they were so recognizable among the customers of Bronx-based Sin City Cabaret and Long Island City-based Show Palace Gentlemen's Club that the contested posts on Instagram and Facebook would confuse consumers. "Their resumes...

