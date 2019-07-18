Fried Frank, Wick Phillips Guide Data Center Co.’s $3B Growth

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Data center company Compass said Thursday it secured additional funding for a planned $3 billion expansion, with guidance from Fried Frank and Wick Phillips. Compass Datacenters LLC said it pulled in a “significant” follow-on investment from its two existing backers, RedBird Capital Partners and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and from a new investor, Israeli real estate development company Azrieli Group. The terms of RedBird Capital’s and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan’s latest investment in Compass were not disclosed. But Azrieli Group, led by DLA Piper LLP and Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co., revealed in a filing with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange...

