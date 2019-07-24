DLA Piper Lands 6-Partner Team From Nixon Peabody

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper said it has snagged a six-partner team from Nixon Peabody LLP, including two former office managing partners, for its outposts on both coasts. Thomas Gaynor and Jinjian Huang join DLA Piper as corporate practice partners in San Francisco, Stephen Reil joins as a corporate practice partner in Los Angeles, Christopher Mooney and Maria Swiatek join as intellectual property and technology practice partners in Silicon Valley and Abigail Reardon joins the firm as a litigation practice partner in New York, the firm said in a July 18 statement. Gaynor — who spent three and a half of his roughly four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS