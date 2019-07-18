Martin Shkreli's Conviction Upheld By 2nd Circ.

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:20 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday affirmed the conviction of notorious former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli on securities fraud and conspiracy charges, saying there was no error in the jury instructions at his trial. Shkreli was convicted in August 2017 and is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence. At trial, Shkreli was convicted of lying to investors in his MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare hedge funds about the funds' size and performance and conspiring to control the share price in the biotech firm he controlled at the time, Retrophin Inc. On appeal, Shkreli had taken aim at U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsuomoto’s...

