NJ AG Wins Bid To Pursue Superstorm Sandy Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office can pursue a consumer fraud action against a contractor over Superstorm Sandy repairs, a state appellate panel said Thursday, upending a trial court ruling that paused the suit pending the resolution of potential criminal charges against the man. A three-judge panel nixed a June 2018 order staying the action against George Rex and his business entities, pointing out that homeowners' prior complaints against Rex have been dismissed and he is not facing any pending criminal charges. Halting the litigation is further unwarranted in light of how the state is aiming to end Rex's business operations...

