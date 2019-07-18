Calif. Staffing Co. Must Pay 2 H-1B Workers $58K, DOL Says

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A California staffing agency on Wednesday paid two foreign employees more than $58,000 after the U.S. Department of Labor found that the company illegally charged one employee for visa application fees and underpaid another employee in violation of the H-1B program. Login Consulting Services Inc., which is based in El Segundo, California, has coughed up $58,815 to two unidentified employees following an investigation by the DOL's Wage and Hour Division that uncovered violations of the H-1B foreign labor certification program, the department said in a release. That program allows employers to hire temporary foreign workers in "specialty occupations." Kimchi Bui, the...

