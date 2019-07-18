Ill. Latest Battleground For Bayer In Essure Safety Suits

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Bayer Corp. has been hit with a lawsuit in Illinois state court claiming the company misrepresented the safety of its Essure permanent birth control device and hid its serious and potentially life-threatening risks in women. Plaintiff Vivian Elrod's lawsuit Tuesday raises claims similar to several others Bayer faces in California and Pennsylvania: that the company breached its responsibility to monitor the device's effects after it hit the market and report its risks to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Elrod alleges Bayer and sales representative Lindsay Boatwright also concealed quality control issues that "plagued" the devices' manufacturing process and caused them to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS