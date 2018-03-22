Binary Options Exec Trained Reps To Con Investors, Jury Told

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- On the second day of binary options executive Lee Elbaz’s fraud trial, one of her former subordinates took the stand to tell a Maryland federal jury that Elbaz coached her on how to lie to investors to bring in more cash. “Did Ms. Elbaz give you instructions to lie to investors?” U.S. Department of Justice attorney Henry Van Dyck asked 38-year-old Shira Uzan, an Israeli national who pled guilty to her role in the scheme last year for personally defrauding her clients out of nearly $2 million. Lee Elbaz, former CEO of Yukom Communications, arrives at federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland,...

