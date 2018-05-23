Judge Alsup's Settlement Rules Face Fire At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Logitech Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit Thursday to scrap U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s standing order to prohibit parties from entering settlement negotiations until after class certification is decided, arguing that the order violates the parties’ First Amendment rights and federal civil procedure rules that promote settlements. During a hearing in San Francisco, Logitech’s counsel, Donald M. Falk at Mayer Brown LLP, argued that Judge Alsup's standing order goes too far and constitutes prior restraint on the parties’ free speech rights. He said the order also goes “flatly” against the policies of the federal civil procedure and decades of case law...

