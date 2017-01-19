Texas Co. Says YPF Not Entitled To $1.2M In Atty Fees

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas oil and gas company told a federal court on Wednesday that it has no obligation to pay nearly $1.2 million in costs and fees to YPF SA in litigation to enforce a confirmed $9.87 million arbitral award the Argentine energy giant won against the U.S. company. Apache Overseas Inc. and its Luxembourg subsidiary told the court that they've already paid more than $11.22 million due to YPF under the award, which was issued following a pricing dispute over the 2014 sale of Apache’s Argentine operations. The award includes additional interest. And yet YPF has refused to consent to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS